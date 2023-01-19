With no concerns about joining the crowds at bus stations and also saving on fares to return home for Tet, students far from Hanoi can return home for Tet on the free bus.

“Free buses home for Tet” is a volunteer programme held annually on the occasion of the Lunar New Year by the Tam Thuong Charity Fund, to contribute to taking care of the spiritual and material needs of the students and bringing a Tet atmosphere to everyone.

This year, the fund cooperated with the Youth Union of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology to take students returning home for Tet on free buses along National Highway No 1A to Ha Tinh province.

Each free ticket in this 7th “Free buses home for Tet” programme not only helps people save money but also helps them feel more secure during the long journey. It is really meaningful for those who are in need such as poor students and disadvantaged people, especially when the new spring is nearing./.

VNA