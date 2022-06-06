Dai Hanh Hoang De (Emperor Dai Hanh) is one of four historical cartoons screened for free at the Vietnam National Cinema Centre. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Cartoon Company)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Children in Hanoi can watch cartoons free of charge at the Vietnam National Cinema Centre from this summer until the end of the year.



Jointly organised by the Vietnam National Cinema Centre and the Vietnam Cartoon Company, the screening features 50 works by the Vietnam Animation Film Studio.



They include newly released films, award-winning films and those that have garnered a large number of views on YouTube channel like Ky Nghi He Y Nghia (Meaningful Summer Vacation), Tham Tu Dau Bac (Grey-Haired Detective) and Hiep Si Nghe Vang (Golden Calf Knight).



Notably, a series of four historical cartoons, Cau Be Co Lau (The Boy and Reed Grass), Nu Tuong Me Linh (The Heroines), Dai Hanh Hoang De (Emperor Dai Hanh) and Nguoi Thay Cua Muon Doi (The Teacher Of Eternity), are also included in the programme. The films vividly portray Vietnamese historical figures in-depth and take the viewers on a journey back in time and touch their emotions.



The screening is divided into two phases – at 9:30am every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from now on until June 30, and every Sunday morning from July until the end of the year.

"This is not Vietnam Cartoon Company's first free cartoon screening programme. The programme is launched by the company every year to promote domestic cartoons and cater to young audience in various forms on special occasions, such as, free screenings on Children's Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, or mobile screenings at schools or within many community projects," said scriptwriter Pham Thanh Ha, head of the Screenwriting Department of the Vietnam Cartoon Company.



"However, this free screening, in which the Vietnam Cartoon Company collaborates with National Cinema Centre, is considered a significant milestone. It aims to entertain children during the summer break after two years of the pandemic, and at the same time, shape their habit of watching cartoons in the cinema that enables them to enjoy the educational and entertaining films thoroughly."



The screening programme is not specialised to any age group, so audiences of all ages could pick up free tickets at the National Cinema Centre, located at No. 87 Lang Ha street, Hanoi./.