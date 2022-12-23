Society Tree at Hoan Kiem Lake turns orange A tree known as Mõ in Vietnamese sits in a corner of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake and has recently been turning orange, giving the surroundings a bright and beautiful appearance.

Society Criminal proceedings against Hanoi leader launched The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on charge of receiving bribes in accordance with Article 354 of the Penal Code, in a case related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.

Videos Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City metro line A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 on December 21, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Society Major corruption cases to go on trial in 2023 Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has described the settlement of corruption cases as positive steps by the courts in 2022, noting that major cases will be brought to trial next year.