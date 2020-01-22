Free film screenings celebrate Party’s founding anniversary
Free film screenings will be held across the country from January 25 to February 5 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
The film ‘Elder Ho Mo’ tells the story of the Pa Ko ethnic war veteran Ho Mo who devoted his life to protect the forest (Photo: en.nhandan.org.vn)
The programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will introduce the public to a feature film entitled ‘Ngoi Nha Yeu Thuong’ (Beloved House), two documentary films named ‘Lao Gan Ho Mo’ (Elder Ho Mo) and ‘Nguoi Xua Khoi Nghiep’ (Start-up in the Past), and an animated film on ‘Truyen Thuyet Thac Pongour’ (Legend of Pongour Fall).
The film 'Ngoi Nha Yeu Thuong' was set in a mountainous region, ‘Elder Ho Mo’ tells the story of the Pa Ko ethnic war veteran Ho Mo who devoted his life to protect the forest, and ‘Start-up in the Past’ recounts the success story of Vietnamese businessman Bach Thai Buoi (1874-1932) in the 20th century.
In addition to the four films, local authorities will select other films which spotlight patriotism, the country’s revolutionary tradition, and exemplary models in the national construction and defence to entertain locals on the occasion./.
