Free film screenings will be held across the country from January 25 to February 5 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).The programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will introduce the public to a feature film entitled ‘Ngoi Nha Yeu Thuong’ (Beloved House), two documentary films named ‘Lao Gan Ho Mo’ (Elder Ho Mo) and ‘Nguoi Xua Khoi Nghiep’ (Start-up in the Past), and an animated film on ‘Truyen Thuyet Thac Pongour’ (Legend of Pongour Fall).The film 'Ngoi Nha Yeu Thuong' was set in a mountainous region, ‘Elder Ho Mo’ tells the story of the Pa Ko ethnic war veteran Ho Mo who devoted his life to protect the forest, and ‘Start-up in the Past’ recounts the success story of Vietnamese businessman Bach Thai Buoi (1874-1932) in the 20th century.In addition to the four films, local authorities will select other films which spotlight patriotism, the country’s revolutionary tradition , and exemplary models in the national construction and defence to entertain locals on the occasion./.