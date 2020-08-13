With lockdown being lifted, the Orthopaedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital of Da Nang is packed with dozens of drivers picking up patients. Drivers wearing protective gear are here to take patients home for free.

The drivers are all members of a charity called “Kind-hearted Rides”, which was established earlier this year by a group of young car owners in Da Nang to help disadvantaged patients, especially given COVID-19.

Free rides have been given to over 200 patients and family members over the last few days, regardless of the time or where they may live./.

VNA