Workers return home for Tet holidays (Photo: baodaklak.vn)

Dak Lak (VNA) – As many as 90 outstanding workers from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will receive free transport to return home for the upcoming 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

The coach taking the workers back to their home in Dak Lak is scheduled to depart on January 20, 2020 (the 26th day of the 12th lunar month).

It is part of a programme initiated by the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, aiming to honour and support prominent workers in industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong.

The programme will offer 1,000 air tickets from HCM City to Hanoi and Vinh, Dong Hoi and Quy Nhon cities in the central region, along with 1,000 coach tickets bound for the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, and Kien Giang and Ca Mau in the south./.

VNA