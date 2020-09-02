Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on August 31.
The Immigration Department. (Photo: hochieuhanoi)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on August 31.
It is another one-month extension to the current policy, issued in mid-May and extended twice since, to support foreigners stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move means from now until September 30, people who came to Vietnam under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas from March 1 can stay or leave Vietnam without doing any paperwork or paying any fees.
Regulations on those who entered the country before March 1 remain the same as the current policy. They can be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they are stranded in Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They need to provide certificates issued by their diplomatic mission in Vietnam through an official diplomatic note with a translation in Vietnamese or documents issued by Vietnamese authorities to confirm they were quarantined or treated for COVID-19, among other reasons beyond their control.
Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide by the existing laws on immigration./.
Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide by the existing laws on immigration./.