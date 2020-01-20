Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – More than 2,700 workers in industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City will receive free transport to return home to celebrate the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the country’s largest yearly festival.



It is part of a programme launched by the municipal labour federation and trade union of the city’s industrial zones. This year, the programme will arrange nearly 50 coach and 450 train tickets for the workers.



The first 38 coaches of the programme bringing nearly 2,000 labourers home departed on January 20, the 26th day of the last lunar year.



At a see-off ceremony on the day, Chairwoman of the city labour federation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy voiced her hope that after the holidays, the workers will come back to ensure local businesses’ stable production in the new year, contributing to HCM City’s development.



According to the HCM City’s labour federation, trade unions in the city to date have presented over 27,500 transport tickets to local workers with a budget worth nearly 20 billion VND (about 860,000 USD)./.







VNA