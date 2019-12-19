Business WB, GIF support Vietnam in Solar Pilot Auction Programme The Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF)’s Governing Council has approved 1.5 million USD in funding for the World Bank and Vietnam to carry out the Solar Pilot Auction Programme, the WB said on December 18.

Business Infographic Vietnam achieves impressive economic growth in 2019 Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, according to the World Bank (WB)’s recent report.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on December 19 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.