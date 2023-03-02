Business Hanoi plans various promotional activities to fulfil 2023 development goals Hanoi plans to organise 167 promotional activities in trade, tourism and investment, including 50 at the municipal level this year in an effort to fulfil the capital city’s socio-economic development goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on March 2.

Business Vietnam’s e-commerce expected to grow further Despite the global recession that has hit e-commerce markets in the world’s biggest economies, Vietnam appears well positioned, in contrast, and is expected to grow through this phase, according to an article published on the foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates' Vietnam Briefing website.

Business Hotels, resort, realty businesses pin high hope on tourist arrivals The recovery of tourism, especially its international segment, is seen to be the driving force for the hotel market to prosper, with improvements in both occupancy and room rates, said experts from the real estate agency Savills Vietnam.

Business Implementation of import-export policies to be streamlined: experts In the post-pandemic recovery period, domestic businesses continue to face difficulties in implementing policies related to import-export activities, requiring prompt solutions, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoang Quang Phong said on March 2.