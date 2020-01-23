Society Leading officials pay Tet visits to localities Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man on January 23 led municipal Party Committee and People’s Committee officials to visit and deliver gifts to 50 poor household in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the occasion of the imminent traditional lunar New Year.

Society Bronze casting village strikes the right note The ancient Catholic village of Kien Lao in northern Nam Dinh province is well known for its bronze casting.

Society Project enriches life in Central Highlands Pham Van Mang, Chairman of Ba Trang Commune’s People’s Committee in the central province of Quang Ngai, remembers the radiant faces and smiles of local people when a new bridge spanning the Tha Stream was opened thanks to the Central Highlands Poverty Reduction Project.