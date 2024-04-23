The representative office, whose name is Millon Vietnam, will co-ordinate with Viet Art View in artworks consultation, communication and other areas related to artistic activities. Lac Viet Auction Partnership, meanwhile, will advise on all legal issues for Millon Vietnam’s auction activities.

At a ceremony in Hanoi on April 19, Millon Auction House President Alexandre Millon and Blue Indochine Director Hoang Duy Cuong signed a comprehensive co-operation agreement to set up Millon Vietnam.

In addition to its strength in antiques and rare artefacts, the house has brought to market valuable works by Vietnamese artists and by French professors, created on themes of Vietnam.

Established in 1928 in France, with over 90 years of experience, the house has successfully held thousands of auctions and become a prestigious destination for the finest works of art, as well as valuable collections./.

VNA