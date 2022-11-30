Society Institute serves as cultural bridge between Vietnam, France The Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29 to mark its 40th founding anniversary.

Society Comprehensive measures needed to support OVs: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu suggested increasing comprehensive, long-term measures to support overseas Vietnamese, especially those in extremely disadvantaged areas, while addressing a thematic conference in Hanoi on November 29.

Society Vietnam News Agency boosts cooperation with Cuban newspaper General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on November 29 had a working session with a delegation of the Granma daily - the newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), led by its Deputy Director Arlin Alberty Loforte.

Society Global Media Congress 2022 - Shaping the future of media The Global Media Congress was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from November 15-17. This was an important forum to re-evaluate the current situation of mass media in the region and the world.