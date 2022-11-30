French book space makes debut in Can Tho
A corner of the French book space" in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – A “French book space” was launched in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.
The event was jointly organised by the Can Tho City Library in cooperation with the National Library of Vietnam and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
Kaloyan Kolevs, an officer in charge of cooperation programmes of the representative office of OIF in Asia-Pacific, said that the project is part of the support programmes to increase access to French cultural knowledge for promoting French language and cultural and linguistic diversity under OIF.
The project has been implemented from 2020 to 2022 in nine localities nationwide, including Hanoi and Can Tho.
The space introduces 727 books in French. (Photo: VNA)
Nearly 10,000 books worth about 180,000 EUR (over 186,000 USD) by authors from French-speaking countries have contributed to increasing document resources at beneficiary libraries.
Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho, said the space, which introduces 727 books in French, will provide information and knowledge about the country, people, culture, society, science and technology of French-speaking countries around the world to local readers, contributing to promoting the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and France.
Can Tho city was also the host of many outstanding activities of the Francophone community, including a Francophone festival in the Mekong Delta region, French training activities, cultural exchange and art performance activities, among others.
The Mekong Delta city successfully hosted the 10th cooperation conference between Vietnamese and French localities in 2016, contributing to promoting the partnership between the two countries./.