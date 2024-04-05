Business Notice of Office Auction in Hanoi The Vietnam News Agency will conduct an auction for office leasing at No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet Street and No. 33 Le Thanh Tong Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

Business Car imports see strong recovery in March Import turnover of completely built-up (CBU) cars in March increased by 55.4% in volume and 41.4% in value compared to the previous month.

Business Bright prospects for An Giang mangos to conquer more demanding markets After nearly 10 years of negotiating, dozens of tonnes of Vietnamese mangos farmed in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have been exported to Australia, the US and the Republic of Korea, which is a stepping stone for the product to enter more choosy markets.

Business Vietjet to opens direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an After two routes to Shanghai and Chengdu, Vietjet will open a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an (China) from April 29, becoming the airline flying directly from Vietnam to the ancient capital of Xi'an.