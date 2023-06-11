A performance by French team on June 10 at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Teams from France and Canada on June 10 evening competed at the ongoing Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023, conquering thousands of viewers with performances under the theme “ Love without Distance”.



The team Hands Fireworks from Canada participating in the DIIF for the first time brought to the audience a performance called "Aurora".



As the aurora is known as a natural light display that shimmers in the sky, is only visible at night, and usually only appears in lower polar regions, the French performance overwhelmed thousands of spectators when recreating the beauty of the aurora on Canadian electronic music, through light and colours.



Meanwhile, the team Arteventia from France that is also a newcomer to the DIFF brought a performance called "Colours of Hope", delivering a message that resilience is the only hope to overcome difficulties and obstacles and help us discover the beauty of life. The performance emphasised the understanding between people and people, and the connection between people and nature.



The Arteventia team has won many big prizes at fireworks competitions in the US, Poland, and Belgium.





A performance by Canadian team at DIFF 2023 . (Photo: VNA)

DIFF 2023, themed 'The World without Distance,' takes place from June 2 to July 8 on a stage along the bank of the Han River in the central city of Da Nang.



Seven international pyrotechnic teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and a team from Da Nang join the festival.



The Vietnamese and Finnish teams competed following the festival’s opening ceremony on June 2.



The third competition will take place on June 17 under the theme 'Conquering Dreams' with the participation of the Australian and Italian teams.



Teams from Poland and the UK will have their turn on June 24./.