French championship of Vietnamese martial arts awards 78 medals
A Vo Viet Nam (Vietnamese martial arts) demonstration championship in France has rounded off with 78 medals, including 27 gold and 23 silver, awarded to outstanding athletes.
A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) - A Vo Viet Nam (Vietnamese martial arts) demonstration championship in France has rounded off with 78 medals, including 27 gold and 23 silver, awarded to outstanding athletes.
Attracting more than 250 practitioners from all over the country, the event took place on March 12 and 13.
Entering France in the early 1950s, the Vietnamese martial arts now attract some 12,000 practitioners here. Often described as a living art, the sport is suitable for both adults and children thanks to its abundance of traditional and modern techniques.
According to Nghiem Xuan Dong, director of the Vietnamese Cultural Center in France, Vo Viet Nam is very popular in France in particular and Europe in general, as shown by the increasing number of contestants joining related martial arts clubs.
Such popularity makes it a very practical and important promotion channel of Vietnam overseas, he noted.
Also this month, a Vietnam martial arts fighting championship will run in Paris on March 26-27./.