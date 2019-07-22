Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 21 for a visiting delegation from the French Communist Party led by its National Secretary Fabien Roussel.Roussel showed his delight to visit Vietnam again and see great socio-economic achievements of the country under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, saying that Vietnam’s success is an encouragement for the French Communist Party.He affirmed that the French Communist Party always values the traditional partnership and solidarity with the Communist Party of Vietnam, pledging that the French side will continue working to push up the ties in the future.He said that the French Communist Party is striving to enhance its role and position in France and Europe and preparing for the 100th founding anniversary of the party in 2020.Lauding the first visit abroad by Roussel as the National Secretary of the French Communist Party, Chinh thanked the party and progressive French people for the support to and solidarity with Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the current renewal cause and construction of Vietnam.Recalling the historical event of the Tours Congress when the French Communist Party was formed with one of the founders being President Ho Chi Minh, Chinh stressed that the Communist Party of Vietnam always pays great attention to fostering the sound traditional relations with the French Communist Party.He proposed that the two sides coordinate closely to increase specific and practical cooperation activities between the two Parties, States and peoples.-VNA