(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung on April 26 received Jean Charles Negre, Politburo member and former standing member of the French Communist Party (PCF) Secretariat, who is visiting the city.

The municipal official said that the cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and France have seen strong development, especially after the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013.

As the two countries celebrate the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the fifth year of the Strategic Partnership, the recent visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to France has enhanced relations between the two countries and communist parties in particular, Dung added.

While informing her guest that HCM City has developed cooperation with many French localities, including Lyon city, she expressed her hope that Jean Charles Negre will create favourable conditions to foster the city’s relationship with French localities.

In reply, Jean Charles Negre stressed that France always wishes to bolster cooperation with Vietnam for the sake of people of the two countries.

He also suggested the CPV and the PCF hold more cooperation activities in the coming time in a bid to raise their position in each country’s social development.-VNA