World Second Global Media Congress to take place next week The second edition of the Global Media Congress will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, from November 14-16.

World Indonesia exports first batch of fishery products to China​ Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono on November 9 said, for the first time, the country has exported 243 tonnes of fishery products to China.

World Media Future Labs to return at 2023 Global Media Congress with an expert line-up ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) have confirmed the return of the popular Media Future Labs at this year's Global Media Congress (GMC), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi from November 14-16, 2023.

World Indonesia collects 1 bln USD from e-commerce VAT Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) of the country’s Ministry of Finance collected a value added tax (VAT) of 15.68 trillion IDR (1 billion USD) from 161 trading business actors through the Electronic System (PMSE) as of October 31, 2023.