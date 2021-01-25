Society Vietjet’s programme gives minorities in Lao Cai warmer Tet Vietjet and the Lao Cai Red Cross Society co-organised “A compassionate Tet 2021” programme on January 23-24 to support disadvantaged families and children in Sin Cheng commune, Si Ma Cai district, of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society Gathering with Vietnamese from the RoK ahead of Lunar New Year The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (ALOV) and the Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre based in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a gathering in Hanoi on January 23 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese, Swiss educational establishments partner in hospitality training Cityland Education (CE) and Switzerland’s famous hospitality management school École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) recently inked a cooperation agreement at a ceremony which saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan.