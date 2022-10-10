The first group of foreign tourists has returned to Thua Thien-Hue province by sea after two-year suspension due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Le Lapérouse, a luxury cruise ship of France with 200 foreign travellers, docked at Chan May port in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 9 night.



This is the first group of foreign tourists to have returned to Thua Thien-Hue by sea after two-year suspension due to the outbreak of COVID-19, showing a positive sign in the province’s efforts to recover tourism in the post-pandemic period.

During their stay, the tourists visited the Imperial City of Hue and Minh Mang Tomb to learnt about the culture and relics of Hue ancient capital.



According to Nguyen Van Phuc, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, Thua Thien-Hue welcomed 184,872 tourists in September, including 25,591 foreign travelers, up 11% month-on-month.



Revenue from the tourism sector between January and September was estimated to reach 3.3 trillion VND (139.6 million USD).



Le Lapérouse is a leading cruise ship of the fleet of Ponant Explorers consisting of six members managed by the Ponant cruise carrier.



The tour to discover the coast and famous sightseeing places of Vietnam, lasting from 8 to 11 days, is a new journey of Ponant in Asia.



During the journey, the cruise ship will take the tourists to Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh, Tien Sa in Da Nang city, Chan May in Thua Thien-Hue province, Hon La in Quang Binh, and Ha Long in Quang Ninh province./.