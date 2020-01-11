French cuisine festival “Balade en France” opens in Hanoi
The second French gastronomy festival, “Balade en France” opened at the King Ly Thai To Monument near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on January 10.
Art performance at the opening ceremony (Source: tuoitre)
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung hailed the French culture and language as an important part in the history of the capital city’s development.
Thus far, French culture, cuisine and language are still favoured and used by many Hanoians, and continue to be widespread, he said, stating that the city has implemented many cooperation projects to preserve and strengthen the dissemination of French culture to the people in Hanoi and across Vietnam.
According to Chung, the second French gastronomy festival will introduce the Vietnamese people to famous French cuisine along with the country’s unique cultural and entertainment activities, promising to bring visitors surprising and memorable experiences.
Chung emphasised that the festival as an important political, cultural and external event of Hanoi, contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchange between the two countries, while creating a warm space of friendship, and mutual trust and understanding between France and the Vietnamese capital city.
French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery stated that the “Balade en France 2019” features about 40 pavilions set up by prestigious hotels, restaurants, and food and wine importers from France, such as Press Club, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Red Apron, Chocolat Marou, Saint Honore, Lu, and Fabrik, offering typical dishes of French cuisine.
“Balade en France” will create an exciting musical party with the performance of Vietnamese and French artists, together with other activities, including French film screenings, street music, drawing pictures, and sweepstakes, aiming to bring French-styled experiences to visitors, he said.
In addition, the organising board will set up models simulating French art works, such as Eiffel Tower and Pond des Arts, a bridge of love in France where couples often visit and attach padlocks (love locks) to the side of the bridge to show their love.
The festival, organised by the French Embassy in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Hanoi People’s Committee, will run until January 12./.