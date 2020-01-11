Culture - Sports Vietnam have goalless draw with UAE in AFC U23 champs Vietnam had a goalless match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group D of the ongoing 2020 AFC U23 Championship, which took place in Thailand’s Buriram province on January 10.

