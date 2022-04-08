French cultural centre L’Espace moving next month
Hanoi (VNA) – The French cultural centre L'Espace in Hanoi will be relocating next month.
The move will offer easier access to the centre for more people, particularly young people, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery told a press conference announcing the relocation in Hanoi on April 8.
L’Espace will move from 24 Trang Tien Street to 8 – 15 Thien Quang Street in downtown Hanoi on May 6. The premises at 8 Thien Quang Street will provide advice for young people looking to study in France, while the centre at No. 15 will provide various French language courses for students of different ages.
The relocation forms part of a strategy to further expand cultural activities, access more young people and develop new cultural programmes.
In addition to continued promotion of the French culture and language, L’Espace will focus on enhancing experience sharing, increase its capacity in organising major cultural events and bolster friendship exchanges between Vietnam and France, Warnery said.
Its programmes in Hanoi will also act as a bridge between the two cultures as part of the effort to preserve and promote cultural values and create a distinctive identity, as well as economic benefits, he added.
L’Escape was established at 24 Trang Tien Street in Hanoi in 2003./.