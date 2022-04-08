Culture - Sports Women’s football squad training in RoK for SEA Games 31 A total of 26 players of the Vietnamese women’s football team left for the Republic of Korea on April 6 for an intensive training to defend their gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) this May.

Culture - Sports Miss Ethnic Vietnam beauty contest a ‘cultural ambassador’ The Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 pageant, seeking participation of young women from all 54 ethnic groups that populate the country, can become a cultural ambassador, organisers say.