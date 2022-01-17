French dancer harbours strong love for Vietnam
Contemporary art lovers in Vietnam have been familiar with Emmanuel Vincent and Truong Minh Thy Nguyen whose installation art exhibitions were held in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Emmanuel Vincent performs her 'Mutante' solo dance (Photo: VNA)
Their works are closely linked with Vietnamese people’s daily life and appreciated by the public and art critics.
French dancer and choreographer Emmanuel Vincent started performing Vietnamese traditional dances a decade ago.
Before COVID-19 broke out, she and her Vietnamese-Belgian husband Nguyen shuttled between Brussels and HCM City to carry out projects in association with the city’s University of Fine Arts.
Emmanuel (R) and her Vietnamese-Belgian husband Truong Minh Thy Nguyen (Photo: VNA)The female dancer first visited her husband's hometown of HCM City in 2011 and gradually fell in love with the bustling southern hub.
Women in Vietnam who cover themselves thoroughly while driving their scooters to avoid sunlight and dirt, and then remove their cover to show off gorgeous clothing underneath inspired Emmanuel to compose a solo dance entitled ‘Mutante’ (Mutant) in 2017. The dance was performed in many places across the globe.
The couple are members of the ‘Blender’ art group which has rolled out various projects with the HCM City University of Fine Arts and hosted exhibitions in HCM City and Hanoi. Emmanuel and her husband joined classes to provide training for art students of the university as well as supported the students during their study trips to Belgium.
When the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, the largest traditional festival of Vietnamese people, draws near, Emmanuel helps an art group of the Vietnamese association in Belgium stage musical performances. She is fond of Vietnamese dishes, particularly pho, fried spring rolls and Hue cuisine, the artist said.
She is carrying out her activities in Brussels and eager to travel to Vietnam to kick-start new art projects./.