French Development Agency pledges more support for projects in Vietnam
Delegates pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The French Development Agency (AFD) will increase its support and donations for projects funded by French non-governmental organisations and associations in Vietnam.
The projects cover different areas, including capacity improvement for local authorities, vocational training for young people, care for children, agricultural production and handicraft efficiency enhancement, Nicolas Le Guen, a representative of the AFD, said at a meeting with representatives from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Paris on September 23.
VUFO Vice President Nguyen Van Doanh spoke highly of the efficiency of the AFD-financed projects, noting that up to 61 French organisations are operating in Vietnam, the second largest in the Southeast Asian nation, with nearly 9 million USD disbursed each year.
According to the AFD, over the past decade, the agency earmarked about 140 million EUR (135.66 million USD) for French NGOs and disbursed some 400 million EUR during the COVID-19 outbreak.
It plans to finance 12 projects in Vietnam in 2023, with funding of around 3 million EUR./.