At the ceremony (Source: sggp.org.vn)

– Four French doctors have been awarded with certificates of merit of the Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien for their contributions to public health care in Vietnam.The doctors namely Alain Delbary, Daniel Derval, Eric Wohlschies and Diep Mong Hung received the honour at a ceremony held by the General Hospital of the central province of Ha Tinh on May 3.The doctors, from the Côtes d'Armor Vietnam Association, have had working trips to Ha Tinh General Hospital.Over the past time, the Côtes d'Armor Vietnam Association has helped the hospital develop professional technologies and improve the quality of medical check-ups and treatment, benefiting thousands of patients in Ha Tinh.-VNA