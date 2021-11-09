Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam - Reliable destination for investors While a number of foreign companies have moved part of their production or orders to other countries, many still see Vietnam as a good destination for their investment in the long term.

Business Reference exchange rate down 14 VND on November 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on November 9, down 14 VND from the previous day.

Business Construction begins on Danish-funded garment factory in An Giang province Denmark's Specter Real Estate A/S has begun construction of a garment factory in Mekong Delta province of An Giang’s Chau Thanh district with a total investment of 253 billion VND (about 11 million USD).

Business Interest rate forecast to continually decline at year-end Deposit interest rates at commercial banks will continue to decrease and remain at low levels in the coming months, analysts forecast.