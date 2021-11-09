French expert pins high hope on foreign companies’ prospects in Vietnam
Former French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noël Poirier has highlighted the significance of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s freshly-ended visit to France, saying that it attracted French businesses’ special interest.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in France, Poirier, who is now working as a foreign investment consultant in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, affirmed that PM Chinh’s trip was a great success and it achieved the set targets.
The two sides expressed their desire to revive cooperation activities between ministries and sectors as well as between businesses, he noted.
Former French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noël Poirier. (Photo: VNA)The French expert said after this visit by the Vietnamese Government leader, many French companies have begun to consider the possibility of returning to markets abroad and heading to the Southeast Asian countries, especially Vietnam, which promises a prosperous future and can bring them many cooperation opportunities.
Vietnam’s political and social situation has been always stable, he said, noting that this is the reason why foreign businesses will not have to bear much risk when investing in Vietnam.
However, he mentioned the cultural obstacle that the two sides need to solve, saying that to address cultural differences for better mutual understanding, French and Vietnamese partners should be open and show goodwill to cooperate with each other.
The expert also expressed his belief that there will be more Vietnamese investors investing in France in the future.
According to Poirier, the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly attracting attention from big countries in the world, including France, because this is a strategic area for international trade.
He underlined the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the region because it is where most of global maritime trade activities take place./.