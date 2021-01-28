The French Institute in Vietnam (L'Espace) will offer free screenings of French films online from January 29 to February 28 during an event called “Cine-Tet: Nouvel An, Nouveaux Film” (Cine-Tet: New Year, New Film).According to L’Espace, Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year holiday, is the time for family reunion, so the ten selected films of various genres, from drama, comedy, romantic-comedy, to kids’ action and adventure, are expected to entertain the entire family during the holiday.The films include “Radin!”, “Tamara, C'est Quoi Cette Mamie?!” (Who’s That Granny?!), “Ange et Gabrielle” (Love at First Child), “Rupture Pour Tous” (Love is Dead), “Momo” (Finding Mom), “Le Petit Spirou” (Little Spirou), “Ni Une Ni Deux” (One Role for Two), “Tout Nous Sépare” (All That Divides Us), and “Alibi.com”.The films aim to offer audience exciting moments of entertainment and relaxation amid social restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it said.All films will be screened with Vietnamese subtitles.They can be viewed at websites danet.vn or fptplay.vn, as well as through applications DANET and FPT Play with no time limit./.