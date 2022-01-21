French hypermarket introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities
A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France on January 20.
Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket of French introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France on January 20.
This is the first time a Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival has been held at the Carrefour retail distribution system. The event is part of the activities in the framework of tripartite cooperation between the Vietnam Trade Office in France, importers and retail distributors, to introduce the traditional culture and products of Vietnam to French people.
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang affirmed this is a good opportunity for Carrefour to conquer the segment of consumers that have the demand to use healthy food.
He said Vietnamese businesses need to tap opportunities brought about by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in order to build a professional and sustainable development strategy in order to participate in "playing fields" of European hypermarkets.
According to CEO of Carrefour supermarket chain Bruno Lebon, the event is an occasion to celebrate the strong relationship between Carrefour and its Vietnamese partners, as well as an opportunity for Carrefour’s consumers to explore the Vietnamese cuisine and goods.
He further said over 700 products will be introduced at Carrefour’s supermarket chains during the event.
Nhat Thanh Khiem, an importer of Vietnamese products in France, said the event is hoped to promote Vietnam’s exports to France.
According to Vu Anh Son, Head of Vietnam Trade Office in France, a project to promote enterprises to directly participate in foreign distribution networks has been deployed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade since 2015.
The tripartite cooperation mode has proven effective in the market, benefiting all the involved parties, and helping develop brand and image of Vietnamese goods in the local market.
Owners of supermarkets and retail distribution chains in France have planned to increase the proportion of Vietnamese goods in their distribution systems./.