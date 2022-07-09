Voyageurs du Monde of France recently ran an article on its website Vacance by Emmanuel Boutan, praising the beauty of Vietnam’s Hue imperial city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Voyageurs du Monde of France recently ran an article on its website Vacance by Emmanuel Boutan, praising the beauty of Vietnam’s Hue imperial city.



Hue was once the capital city of Vietnam during the Nguyen Dynasty - the final Vietnamese dynasty which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945. The city has preserved its ancient architecture as well as historical and cultural values. It has long been considered a top tourist destination in Vietnam.



In his article, Boutan described Ngo Mon Gate (Meridian Gate) - the main entrance to Hue Imperial Citadel – as unique and impressive.

Hue was once the capital city of Vietnam during the Nguyen Dynasty - the final Vietnamese dynasty which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945. (Photo: Vacance)

The article also featured the Thai Hoa Palace, or the Palace of Supreme Harmony, Lau Duong Tho (Royal Library), along with tombs of Nguyen Kings like Tu Duc, Khai Dinh and Gia Long, which, he said, contribute to the unique architecture of the royal city. In his eyes as a foreign guest, Hue is a romantic place that "lyricizes" even death. For example, the Vietnamese do not want to feel death, so tombs are often decorated vividly. Tomb of King Tu Duc has a more romantic look than the gloom of a mausoleum.



The journalist noted the royal cuisine more than suited his palette, as did the street food, saying Dong Ba market is an ideal site for tourists to explore local dishes.



Hue is home to no less than five UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritages! Located here is the Complex of Hue Monuments (a world heritage site), along with “Nha nhac” or Vietnamese court music (Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity), and the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty (part of the Memory of the World Programme). The royal city is also home to the imperial archives of the Nguyen Dynasty (part of the Memory of the World Programme), and the Literature on Hue Royal Architecture (part of Documentary Heritage in the Memory of the World Programme)./.

VNA