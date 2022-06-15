At the meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and Hugues Moutouh, Governor of Herault. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang made a working tour of Montpellier city in Herault department of France’s Occitanie region from June 13-14 as part of the activities to promote cooperation between localities of the two countries.



Hugues Moutouh, Governor of Herault highly valued recent successes of cooperation projects and expressed the desire to continue promoting cooperation with Vietnam in Montpellier's areas of strength such as training, culture, language, public health and agricultural product processing.



Clare Hart, Deputy Mayor of Montpellier, said she hoped Vietnamese partners will join a project to build Montpellier into a world-class medical centre, as well as further develop Francophone partnerships.



During meetings with local officials of France, Ambassador Thang applauded efforts by French partners in developing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



He took the occasion to invite them to the 12th Vietnam - France cooperation conference to be held in Hanoi at the end of December this year, as well as activities in 2023 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10 years of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France.



During his trip, the Vietnamese diplomat met French students participating in the "Tremplin pour le Vietnam" programme, attended a France – Vietnam economic seminar, and visited Montpellier Medical University - the oldest medical education establishment in Europe which has cooperated with medical training institutions of Vietnam for many years./.