French luxury cruise ship arrives in Quang Binh
The French luxury cruise ship Le Laperouse brought nearly 100 foreign tourists to the central province of Quang Binh on October 11, making it the first international cruise line to arrive in the locality.
The ship departed from Indonesia on September 20 and passed through Singapore before reaching Vietnam.
Guests come from all around the world, including the US, France, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Switzerland, among others.
During its 39 days in Vietnam, the ship will stop at a number of coastal cities and provinces, such as Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Binh and Quang Ninh./.