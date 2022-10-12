The ship departed from Indonesia on September 20 and passed through Singapore before reaching Vietnam.

Guests come from all around the world, including the US, France, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Switzerland, among others.

During its 39 days in Vietnam, the ship will stop at a number of coastal cities and provinces, such as Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Binh and Quang Ninh./.

