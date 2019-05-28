French naval anti-air frigate Forbin docks at Sai Gon - Hiep Phuoc port (Source: VNA)

– Forbin, an anti-air frigate of the French Naval Force led by Col. Thomas Frioli, docked at Sai Gon-Hiep Phuoc port on May 28, beginning a friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City which will last until June 3.The French frigate’s visit is part of the framework of the Vietnam-France defence cooperation plan for 2019, contributing to promoting the bilateral defence ties, as well as strengthening the strategic partnership more generally between the two nations.During its visit, officers of the ship are scheduled to pay courtesy visits to leaders of the HCM City People’s Committee, the High Command of Military Region 7, and the High Command of Navy Zone 2.The two sides will share experience in fields of mutual concern.They will participate in friendly sport exchanges with Vietnamese officers and soldiers of the High Command of Military Region 7 and the High Command of Navy Zone 2, alongside conducting joint training activities.Officers and soldiers of the ship will also visit a number of historical relic and tourism sites in HCM City.The frigate crew includes 199 officers and soldiers. This is its first visit to Vietnam. –VNA