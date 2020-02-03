French politician highly values Vietnam’s integration achievements
Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has gained remarkable economic growth and international integration achievements, said a French politician.
Vietnam gains remarkable economic growth and international integration achievements - Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Paris (VNA) – Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has gained remarkable economic growth and international integration achievements, said a French politician.
Jean-Pierre Archambault, General Secretary of the France – Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA), made the remarks during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in France on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
The CPV is a political force which led the revolutionary struggle of Vietnamese people to regain freedom and independence for the nation, he said.
Archambault expressed his admiration at great progresses of Vietnam thanks to its Doi Moi (renewal) policy that has been implemented since 1986.
Vietnam escaped from the group of the most difficult countries, reaching the status of middle-income country in 2010, he said, adding that the nation achieved an annual average growth of between 6 – 7 percent over the past ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia.
The politician attributed Vietnam’s successes in international integration to the strong political spirit of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.
Vietnam has so far established strategic cooperation with about 30 countries worldwide, including all the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Especially, the country was elected as a non-permanent member of the council for 2020-2021. This proves Vietnam's increasing position in the international arena, improved by the country’s achievements over its Doi Moi process, and the trust of the international community in Vietnam's foreign policy, he said.
Vietnam's presence in the UN Security Council benefits Vietnam itself, as actions and contributions of the council will certainly help promote peace, stability and cooperation, and ensure sustainable growth and development, he added.
The FVFA serves a bridge connecting Vietnamese and French people, contributing to further promoting cooperation and friendship between the two nations, he said.
The association will actively operate in the coming time, focusing on the persistent struggle for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, he noted./.