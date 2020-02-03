Politics Party has enough stuff, prestige and capacity to lead nation There have been no political organisations in Vietnam except the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that has enough stuff, brainpower, experience, prestige and capacity to lead the country to overcome all difficulties and challenges, and drive the national revolutionary cause from victory to other victory.

Politics Laos proud at achievements of Communist Party of Vietnam: Lao official The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) is happy and proud at the great achievements made by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Vietnamese people over the past 90 years, said an LPRP senior official on February 3.

Politics PM visits book exhibition marking Party’s founding anniversary Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited a book exhibition at the National Library of Vietnam which commemorates the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 3.

Politics Congratulations flow in on Party’s 90th founding anniversary The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary.