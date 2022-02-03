Paris (VNA) - President of France Emmanuel Macron has extended his greetings on the occasion of the 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which is celebrated in many Asian nations, including Vietnam.



In his tweet on Feburary 1 or the first day of the Lunar New Year, to all those celebrating the Lunar New Year, the French President said "I wish you happiness, health and success.”



He emphasised that the tradition of celebrating the Lunar New Year festival serves as heritage that contributes to the life of the European country, adding that many families in France inherit or maintain their bonds with Asian nations.



Marcron took the occasion to condemn racial discrimination targeting the Asian community./.