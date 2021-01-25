World Thailand to spend 814 million USD on R&D in 2022 The Thai Government will earmark a combined 24.4 billion baht (814 million USD) for spending on research and development (R&D) in the fiscal year 2022, up from 19.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

World 13th National Party Congress a highlight in regional media The on-going13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which opened in Hanoi on January 25, is a focus of attention of the media in Southeast Asia over the last few days.

World International media highlight 13th National Party Congress in Vietnam Various German newspapers have run articles on the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is underway from January 25 to February 2.

World Lao party official spotlights CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s success Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has attributed comprehensive achievements and progresses of the country during the national defence and construction process to the leadership role played by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).