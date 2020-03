Business Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Ho Chi Minh City’s March CPI falls 0.58 percent The consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City in March fell by 0.58 percent compared to the previous month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Hanoi reports 3.27-percent GRDP growth in Q1 Hanoi posted an increase of 3.27 percent in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2020 – the lowest in recent years, according to the municipal Statistics Office.