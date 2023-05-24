Nem ran, or cha gio or ram, is an appetizer that can be found almost anywhere from small gatherings to big parties in Vietnam. They are made with rice paper and filled with shredded pork, cooked prawns, shredded taro, wood ear mushrooms and vegetables.

The rolls are fried until golden and crispy. And they are often served wrapped with lettuce and herbs, with a dipping sauce made of fish sauce, lemon and sugar.

VNA

The rolls are quickly fried, which results in a treat with an appetizing golden color, a crisp and light outer layer, and a delectable filling, according to the magazine./.