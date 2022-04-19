Politics Indian Lower house speaker’s visit hoped to enhance partnership The ongoing visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla to Vietnam will be a success and further contribute to strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

Politics National Assembly’s 3rd session slated for May 23 The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third meeting will start on May 23, as heard at the ongoing 10th session of the NA Standing Committee on April 19.

Politics Indian lower house speaker’s visit to reinforce comprehensive strategic ties with Vietnam Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla starts an official visit to Vietnam on April 19 at the invitation by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Former officials at Coast Guard arrested for embezzlement The Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defence has launched criminal proceedings against and detained some officials of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command for embezzlement charges.