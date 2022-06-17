Friendship association grants scholarships for Cambodian students in HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association presented 500 million VND (21,524 USD) worth of scholarships for Cambodian students in the city, during their recent get-together.
Cambodian students at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association presented 500 million VND (21,524 USD) worth of scholarships for Cambodian students in the city, during their recent get-together.
Taking place at the Changtarangsay pagoda in District 3 on June 16, the event aimed to mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).
Addressing the gathering, Pham Hong Thuan, member of the association’s central committee, said it is an opportunity to raise youth’s awareness on the significance and importance of preserving and nurturing the countries’ solidarity and friendship.
Thuan affirmed the Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders will further highlight the significance of the traditional ties and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and Governments, considering them a special long-term strategic relationship that needs to be preserved and passed on to the next generations.
Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth took the occasion to thank the municipal authorities’ prompt spiritual and physical support for Cambodian students in the city.
Also at the event, the Changtarangsay pagoda presented 100 scholarships worth 1 million VND each for the students./.