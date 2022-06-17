Society More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on June 16 to repatriate eight sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Society Seminar talks role of press in promoting education for girls from ethnic minority groups A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 16 by the UNESCO and “Ngay Nay” (Today) magazine run by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations to discuss the role of the press in the education of girls from ethnic minority groups.

Society Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha celebrates 83rd founding anniversary The Central Executive Committee of Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on June 16 to mark the 83rd founding anniversary of Hoa Hao Buddhism.

Society Digital transformation helps diversify forms of media products Digital transformation is both a must and an opportunity for the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to make changes, Vu Viet Trang, VNA General Director, said on June 16.