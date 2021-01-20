At the event (Photo: VNA)



Dak Nong (VNA) – The Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association in Dak Nong has well performed its role in connecting the Central Highlands province with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province in politic, economic and social matters, as heard the association’s congress held on January 20.



Participated by 135 delegates, the congress elected 25 members of the executive board for the 2021 – 2026 tenure, with Vo Mich voted to become Chairman of the association.



In the tenure, the association will continue cooperating with the local authorities, armed forces and other relevant competent agencies in educating people, particularly those living near the border, on the Vietnam – Cambodia as well as Dak Nong – Mundulkiri solidarity and friendship tradition.



It will give advice to the Dak Nong authorities at all levels on calling for businesses and philanthropists to offer spiritual and financial support for needy Vietnamese expatriates in Mundulkiri.



Meanwhile, it will work with the border guard force to run communications campaigns and implement prevention and control measures targeting COVID-19, diphtheria, and other infectious diseases./.