Friendship association presents face masks to Italy
The Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association has presented over 41,500 face masks to Italy to help Italian people in the fight against the COVID-19.
Health workers take care of a COVID-19 patients in Rome, Italy (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association has presented over 41,500 face masks to Italy to help Italian people in the fight against the COVID-19.
The association’s representatives recently handed over the gift to the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam, said the association’s Vice Chairman - former Ambassador to Italy Dang Khanh Thoai.
Thoai said the masks are donated by people who love the Italian country, adding that the relief is part of a campaign initiated by the association to support the European country which is struggling against the pandemic.
For his part, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro expressed his gratitude for the support of the Vietnamese people and the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association, as Vietnam is also exerting efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.
He voiced his belief that the COVID-19 will soon be repelled in Vietnam and Italy as well as across the globe.
The bilateral relations will continue to thrive, benefitting people of the two nations and contributing to peace and friendship of the world, he added.
Italy is among the hardest hit nations in the COVID-19 pandemic, with total 110,570 cases as of April 2 and the world’s highest death toll of more than 13,150./.
The association’s representatives recently handed over the gift to the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam, said the association’s Vice Chairman - former Ambassador to Italy Dang Khanh Thoai.
Thoai said the masks are donated by people who love the Italian country, adding that the relief is part of a campaign initiated by the association to support the European country which is struggling against the pandemic.
For his part, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro expressed his gratitude for the support of the Vietnamese people and the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association, as Vietnam is also exerting efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.
He voiced his belief that the COVID-19 will soon be repelled in Vietnam and Italy as well as across the globe.
The bilateral relations will continue to thrive, benefitting people of the two nations and contributing to peace and friendship of the world, he added.
Italy is among the hardest hit nations in the COVID-19 pandemic, with total 110,570 cases as of April 2 and the world’s highest death toll of more than 13,150./.