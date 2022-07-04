Society Efforts underway to rescue worker trapped inside Dien Bien hydropower tunnel Rescue workers are battling to save a construction worker trapped for more than a day inside a water-logged hydropower tunnel in Nam Bo district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

Society Cultural, art activities mark Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties A range of cultural and art activities will be held to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia and their friendship year in 2022.

Society Bac Lieu develops agriculture using technology, existing advantages The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is developing agriculture relying on its advantages and adopting advanced techniques to increase yield, quality and efficiency.

Society Hanoi to build road tunnel in Hoan Kiem district The Hanoi People's Committee has approved the feasibility study report of an investment project to build a road tunnel for both pedestrians and vehicles in Hoan Kiem district to improve traffic flow and ensure safety for pedestrians.