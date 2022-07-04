Friendship insignia bestowed upon Danish Ambassador
Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen on July 4 was awarded the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” for his contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.
Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga highlighted the long-standing and traditional relations between Vietnam and Denmark.
She said that during his term in Vietnam, the ambassador has contributed to the effective implementation of a transition programme to a low-carbon economy in Vietnam from 2017- 2022, and played an important role in promoting major Danish businesses to invest in Vietnam in 2022.
The diplomat has made every effort to promote multifaceted relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual trust and respect for each other's interest.
She added that the ambassador has supported and participated in foreign activities organised by the VUFO, and actively coordinated with the Vietnam - Denmark Friendship Association to hold cooperation and people-to-people exchange activities in order to strengthen mutual understanding and friendly relations.
Ambassador Christensen, for his part, promised that no matter what position he holds, he will continue to make contributions to further strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark./.