Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (right) hands over the Friendship Order to Outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittick. (Photo: VNA)

– Outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittick was presented with a Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 26.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung lauded the ambassador’s active and significant contributions to developing the Vietnam-Australia relationship in a more trust-worthy, practical and effective manner, especially the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership in March 2018.He also acknowledged Chittick’s efforts in organising many high-level visits and meetings between the two countries, as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms at both central and grassroots levels.The diplomat has helped to step up cooperation in different spheres, especially national defence and security, trade, development cooperation, education-training and people-to-people exchanges, as well as collaboration between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Dung said.For his part, the ambassador pledged that in any position, he will make greater efforts to contribute to enhancing the Australia-Vietnam strategic partnership.-VNA