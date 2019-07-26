Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (R) presented the State President’s Friendship Order to German Ambassador to Vietnam Christian Berger (Photo: VNA)

– German Ambassador to Vietnam Christian Berger was presented the State President’s Friendship Order in Hanoi on July 26 for his active contribution to Vietnam – Germany relations and cooperation.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung affirmed the conferment is the appreciation of the Vietnamese State, Government and people towards the diplomat’s continuous contributions to boosting the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted collaboration in the past time.He took the occasion to mention the nations’ exchange of ideas for the draft Vietnam – Germany strategic action plan and preparations for celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2020.Dung said he hopes Berger, in any positions and anywhere, will continue his valuable contributions to the bilateral ties.Expressing his honour to receive the order, Berger stated Germany values and wants to reinforce its strategic partnership with Vietnam, particularly bilateral cooperation across fields, including advanced technology, education – training, and economy – trade.-VNA