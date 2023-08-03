Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) presents the Vietnamese State's Friendship Order to President of the World University Services (WUS) Germany Kambiz Ghawami in Hanoi on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese State has conferred the Friendship Order on President of the World University Services (WUS) Germany Kambiz Ghawami, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Germany.Presenting the order to Ghawami at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his appreciation for Ghawami's affection, enthusiasm, and active support for the bilateral relations over the years, especially in arranging activities of high-level Vietnamese delegations visiting Germany, and in connecting many Vietnamese educational institutions to German and international partners for collaboration. The WUS Germany President has also contributed significantly to advancing the construction and development of the Vietnam-Germany University.The diplomat hoped that Ghawami, who is also the authorised representative of the German state of Hessen for coordinating activities with Vietnam, will continue to utilise his experience and capabilities to make further contributions to Vietnam’s ties with Germany in general and with Hessen in particular. Son suggested that bilateral cooperation focus on such priority areas as education-training, energy transition, digital transformation, processing-manufacturing industry, high technology, locality-to-locality cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.Expressing his joy and honour, Ghawami thanked the effective cooperation and assistance from the foreign ministry, many other public agencies, and friends in Vietnam.He vowed to continue to accompany partners and friends of the two countries and make efforts to further propel forward the development of Vietnam-Germany and Vietnam-Hessen relations./.