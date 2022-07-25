Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Nghe An boasts substantial development potential: PM The central province of Nghe An holds huge opportunities, advantages and resources to make breakthroughs in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality on July 24.

Politics Prime Minister visits Military Region 4 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Military Region 4, which is under the Ministry of National Defence and is tasked to organise, build, manage and command armed forces defending north central Vietnam, as part of his trip to the central province of Nghe An on July 24.

Politics Education a bright spot in Vietnam-Laos relations To help Laos acquire a pool of quality human resources for national protection and development, Vietnam has trained tens of thousands of civil servants, researchers, health workers, and others over the past six decades, contributing to the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.