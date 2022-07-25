Friendship Order presented to former IPU Secretary General
Politburo member, permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 24 to present the State President’s Friendship Order to former Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Anders Johnsson.
Man affirmed that the honour is a recognition of Johnsson’s substantive and effective contributions to intensifying relations between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU.
The Vietnamese legislature appreciates the sincere sentiments and active support and cooperation of Anders Johnsson and his family for Vietnam over the past years since the first days of his working tenure at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Hanoi in 1980s.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Man expressed his hope that Johnson will continue to share valuable information and experience to help Vietnam further promote its role at the globe’s largest inter-parliamentary forum.
He also took the occasion to thank Johnson's spouse, Kyra Nunez-Johnsson, for her contributions to Vietnam’s friendship with Mexico and the Latin American region.
Expressing his honour and sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly for the decoration, the IPU’s former Secretary General affirmed that the country and people of Vietnam always hold a special position in his heart, emphasising that there is no greater reward for him than this Order.
He said he is delighted to contribute to the development and rising position of the Vietnamese NA in the word parliamentary forum, and affirmed to be a close friend of Vietnam, hoping to return to the country for many other times./.