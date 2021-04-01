Friendship parliamentarian group helps promote Vietnam-Russia ties
At the conference to review the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group's 2016-2021 tenure (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Along with the external activities of the Party and State, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group during the 2016-2021 tenure has contributed to the sound relations between the two nations, heard a conference to review the group’s tenure held in Hanoi on April 1.
Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations and Chairman of the Group, said that the friendship parliamentarian groups of the two countries maintained exchanges of delegations, as well as sent messages of congratulations to each other on the occasion of important events in each nation.
The Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group joined hands with the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam to organise a wide range of activities to mark major celebrations, the Vietnam-Russia Year, the Russia-Vietnam Year, and establishment of diplomatic ties, among others.
At the NA’s sittings, the Group held meetings with NA deputies who spent time studying in Russia, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam and staff at the Russian Embassy to exchange experience, and enhance coordination in internal and external activities, helping foster the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, Dung stressed.
In an effort to assist the Russian parliament in the fight against COVID-19, the Group supported the Russian Embassy in Vietnam with face masks and medical equipment in April 2020.
Dung expressed his hope that in the following NA tenures, the Group will promote its roles to enhance the special ties between Vietnam and Russia, making contributions to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.
On the occasion, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstatin Vnukov presented the Friendship insignia to Phan Xuan Dung and Vice Chairman of the Group Nguyen Quoc Hung for their contributions to boosting Vietnam-Russia cooperation./.