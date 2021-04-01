Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to bolster traditional friendship Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Ngo Duc Manh has held several meetings with Uzbekistan officials to seek measures to consolidate and promote the traditional Vietnam-Uzbekistan friendship in the new situation.

Politics Vietnam prioritises special solidarity with Laos: official In Vietnam's persistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateraliastion and diversification of external relations, the Vietnamese Party and State always give top priority to the special solidarity with Laos, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Hanoi strengthens cooperation with Finnish, French localities Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has highlighted the sound relations between Hanoi and Finland over the past 48 years, saying that there are opportunities for both sides to promote their ties, especially thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Politics NA selects new vice chairmen, discusses State Audit’s performance report Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new NA Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.