Friendship parliamentarians' group contributes to Vietnam-Japan multi-faceted cooperation
The Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group convened its third meeting in the northern province of Lao Cai on June 3 under the chair of its President Truong Thi Mai.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – The Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group convened its third meeting in the northern province of Lao Cai on June 3 under the chair of its President Truong Thi Mai.
The participants listened to a report reviewing the group’s activities since the beginning of this year, and approved an action plan for the remaining months. They also learnt about Lao Cai’s socio-economic situation and investment cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
The group will continue coordinating with relevant agencies of Vietnam and Japan in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in the second half of this year, heard the meeting.
It will also further partner with the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance and Japanese parliamentarians in promoting collaboration between the two countries in different areas like development cooperation, trade, investment, health care and education, while enhancing people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities.
Speaking at the meeting, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio expressed his hope that the relations between Japan and Vietnam in general and Lao Cai in particular will be elevated to a new height.
In her remarks, Mai, who is a Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, and always regards the East Asian nation as a leading important, long-term partner.
The bilateral relationship is at its best since the establishment of the diplomatic ties, with high political trust, she said.
The official also noted her hope for more effective cooperation between the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group and the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, as well as between the legislatures of the two countries./.