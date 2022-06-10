Friendship parliamentarians group strives to make more contributions to Vietnam-Laos relations
Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos friendship parliamentarians group convened their first in-person meeting in Hanoi on June 10 after a long suspension due to the COVID-19.
The Vietnam-Laos friendship parliamentarians group is a member of the 15th National Assembly’s Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Organisation, bringing together 12 NA deputies.
In his remarks, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man, who is also president of the organisation and the group, stressed that the establishment of the group aims to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as cooperation and exchanges between the two legislatures and their parliamentarians.
He urged the group’s members to play an active role in joint activities, especially those marking the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 40 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation at different levels.
The members should work as a bridge contributing to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, the legislator stressed.
Man asked the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, the NA Committee for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association to closely coordinate with the group in organising diplomatic activities.
The participants exchanged views on cooperation activities between Vietnam and Laos and their legislative bodies, along with measures to raise the operational efficiency of the group.
The Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Organisation in the 15th tenure was set up under Resolution 414/NQ-UBTVQH15 on November 8, 2021 with 47 friendship parliamentarians groups as members./.